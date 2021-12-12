Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 30.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 19.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.