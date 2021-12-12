Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce $49.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $38.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $201.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 458,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.21 million, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

