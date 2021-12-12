Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $2.65. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

CSL opened at $241.08 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

