Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $267.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at $18,315,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 168.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 484,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 71,895 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

