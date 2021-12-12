Castle Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,653.80 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $15,653.80 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.16 or 0.00278361 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009027 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

