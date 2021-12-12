CBC.network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $633,766.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and $633,766.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00041289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

