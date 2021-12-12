Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.23%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

