CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 793,184 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CF Industries by 81.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in CF Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

