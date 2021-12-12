Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

CHMG stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

