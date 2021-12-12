Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will post sales of $45.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $90.00 million. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,922.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $31.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $78.42 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $102.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

CMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.37. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

