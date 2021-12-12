Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $362.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.81 million and the highest is $377.75 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.63. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

