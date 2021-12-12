Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $362.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.81 million and the highest is $377.75 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.63. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

