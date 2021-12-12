Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.29. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

