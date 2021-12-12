Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Independent Bank worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $281,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $481.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

