Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 175,644 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175,644 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.56 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.