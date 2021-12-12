Comparing Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -222.37% -43.30% CV Sciences -78.86% -144.40% -56.74%

This is a summary of current ratings for Acer Therapeutics and CV Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

CV Sciences has a consensus target price of $0.42, suggesting a potential upside of 182.22%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and CV Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.89 million ($1.07) -1.93 CV Sciences $24.43 million 0.69 -$22.28 million ($0.15) -1.00

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Acer Therapeutics. Acer Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CV Sciences beats Acer Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded on March 15, 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

