Compound (COMP) Price Tops $200.46 on Top Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $78.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $200.46 or 0.00399278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,618 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.