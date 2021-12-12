Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.