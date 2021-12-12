Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $556.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 67.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

