Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $50.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $51.33 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $216.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.15 billion to $220.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.72 billion to $239.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $561.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

