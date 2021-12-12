Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $37.33

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $23.01 million and $3.95 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $37.33 or 0.00074682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

