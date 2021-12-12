CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. CRH has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

