Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,630 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

