Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 106,226 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,304 shares of company stock valued at $654,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

