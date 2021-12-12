Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

