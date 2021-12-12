Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.