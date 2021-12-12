Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,917,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 253,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Genpact stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

