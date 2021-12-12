Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after acquiring an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,737,755,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FOX by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,698,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,308,000 after acquiring an additional 907,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

FOXA stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

