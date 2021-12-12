Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $82,395,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

