Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 22,251 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TEVA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

