Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,509 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,169,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

