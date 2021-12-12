Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 291,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 75,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in UGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in UGI by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 719,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 157,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UGI by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

