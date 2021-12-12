Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

