CryptEx (CRX) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $11.17 or 0.00022351 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $949,813.47 and approximately $440.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.24 or 0.99148446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.65 or 0.00907400 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

