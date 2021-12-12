CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

CTRRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

