Curate Price Down 4.5% This Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Curate has a total market cap of $22.46 million and $1.55 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00005359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,189 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.