CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) & Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Critical Contrast

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Athenex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($1.15) -2.97 Athenex $144.39 million 1.16 -$146.18 million ($1.46) -1.05

CymaBay Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athenex. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -68.21% -59.73% Athenex -124.24% -94.71% -38.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Athenex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics and Athenex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics 0 0 6 1 3.14 Athenex 0 6 3 0 2.33

CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 204.93%. Athenex has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 346.62%. Given Athenex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athenex is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics beats Athenex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Global Supply Chain Platform segment provides supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for clinical and commercial efforts. The Commercial Platform segment involves the sale and marketing of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

