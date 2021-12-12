CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report $303.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.90 million and the highest is $308.16 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $268.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

