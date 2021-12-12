DeGate (DG) Price Up 3.9% This Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeGate has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00059454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.60 or 0.08194183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.92 or 1.00209933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00056977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

