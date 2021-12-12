DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 29,182 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,794 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

