DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 304,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SHLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

