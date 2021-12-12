DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.68% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,421 shares of company stock worth $30,425,783 over the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MEG opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.16.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

