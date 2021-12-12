DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 215.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

NYSE:WFG opened at $88.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

