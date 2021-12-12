DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 28,944 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

