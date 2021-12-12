DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7,061 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pool by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $562.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.47. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

