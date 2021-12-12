DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after acquiring an additional 491,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.