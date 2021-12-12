DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of CSX by 335.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 9.4% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CSX by 198.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.