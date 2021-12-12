DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

