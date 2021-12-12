DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

