DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $10.20 Million Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.59% of Niu Technologies worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 293.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 185,086 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

