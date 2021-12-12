DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.58 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Trex worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trex by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Trex by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trex by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after acquiring an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

